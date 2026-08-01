Emma Bailey

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Wollongong

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Emma Bailey, Aussie Team Member

About me

Some people may already know me from my previous business, however I am now operating an Aussie franchise at the same location on Crown Street in Wollongong. I?m fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia and operate as a fully qualified Aussie Mortgage Broker service for the Wollongong and South Coast region. The team and I can search hundreds of loans from lenders and banks alike to find one that's right for you. We?re flexible at Aussie Wollongong, the store is open Monday to Friday and we can arrange an appointment during the weekend or after hours at a time and place to suit you if required. We cater for first home buyers, investors and new home purchasers. We can also help you with a quick home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan. How quickly can we find the right loan for you? We can find a loan to suit your needs in less time than you may think, and can compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders ensuring we find the loan that suits you from our panel of lenders. As your local home loan specialists, we can help you get into your dream home sooner. What does it cost? Booking an appointment with us if free. We also do not charge you a fee for the service we provide.  Find us on Social Media: Like us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/aussiewollongong Leave us a review on Google: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Aussie+Home+Loans+Wollongong/@-34.4255017,150.8960131,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xe474434b5a151755!8m2!3d-34.4255017!4d150.8960131  Contact us today! Aussie Wollongong is your local mortgage broker for the Wollongong area. You can drop into our store on Crown Street Wollongong, email us at wollongong@aussie.com.au or phone our office on 02 4210 7944 to book a free appointment. Emma is also available on her mobile 0432 233 459.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Coniston 2500
  • Gwynneville 2500
  • Mangerton 2500
  • Mount Saint Thomas 2500
  • North Wollongong 2500
  • Wollongong 2500

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61432233459

Email: emma.bailey@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61432233459

Email: emma.bailey@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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