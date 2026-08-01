Eric Longmuir

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Townsville

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Eric Longmuir, Aussie Team Member

About me

My Name is Eric Longmuir and I am the Franchisee and Mortgage Broker with Aussie Townsville, Aussie Townsville City, and Aussie Cairns South.

With a long history in customer service and sales roles across retail, finance, and mortgage broking, plus a passion for property, I am committed to understanding the needs and goals of my customers and working with them to deliver a solution that is tailored to their personal situation.

I love what I do and have great satisfaction in helping others achieve their goals. It is most important to me that my customers feel special and can trust my experience to guide them on their financial journey. I am a member of the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia and have attained my Diploma in Finance & Mortgage Broking.

I am passionate about finding solutions for my clients whether they are first-home buyers, property investors or just looking for a better deal on their current home loan.

I can assist with finance options for cars, SUVs, utes, trucks, motorbikes, and all kinds of vehicles. I can provide business and commercial lending solutions if investing in new vehicles, machinery, equipment, and office fit out’s.

If you think I can help you then please contact me in the office on 07 4725 6000.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Rasmussen 4815
  • Mount Louisa 4814
  • Kirwan 4817
  • Deeragun 4818
  • Bushland Beach 4818
  • BURDELL 4818
  • Annandale 4814
  • Aitkenvale 4814

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0401 888 588

Email: eric.longmuir@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0401 888 588

Email: eric.longmuir@aussie.com.au

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