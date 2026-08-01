Erwin Reymond

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Erwin Reymond, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi I'm Erwin.   I am a very proud Mortgage Broker with Aussie and I can help you with anything relating to your purchase of a home. So, if you are thinking about a new home or an investment property, then I will be happy to answer all your questions and take you through the process with as little fuss as possible in the comfort of your own home.   As an Aussie Broker I am Diploma Qualified in FINANCE & MORTGAGE BROKING MANAGEMENT  and I am a member of the MFAA. What this means to you is that I am fully qualified to help you and that all your personal information is totally safe under the Privacy Act. I will visit you at a time convenient to you and there is no charge for the interview.   My goal is to make your thoughts/dreams about a home a reality. Best of all, I represent a panel of some 20 Lending Institutions, including the big four Banks, which gives you a better choice of products.   Call me. Let me help you find the Home Loan that suits you best. I will take you through the borrowing process all the way to settlement and beyond.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 6:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 6:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61425271095

Email: erwin.reymond@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61425271095

Email: erwin.reymond@aussie.com.au

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