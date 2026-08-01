Evelyn Burton

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Ashcroft 2168
- Hargrave Park 2170
- Liverpool 2170
- Liverpool Westfield 2170
- Warwick Farm 2170
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Evelyn, Sylvia and the team at Aussie Liverpool were just amazing in organising a home loan for us. The level of professionalism and willingness to go the extra mile was honestly, just exceptional! There were hurdles along the way but Evelyn was just amazing in working with us to achieve what we needed. Anyone considering using a home loan would be mad not use Evelyn and her team at Aussie. We were able to achieve our dream with their amazing help.
Maria P.
Evelyn and her team looked after every detail for us along the way and guided us successfully to our first home loan. having never been through the process before they kept us informed right throughout the process and made sure we new what was coming up next for us to do. There was never a question to hard (or too stupid) for them to answer. we had a few tricky details attached to our purchase but we were able to navigate through it easily with their help. We couldn't be happier... highly recommend!
Simon H.
Evelyn and her team are top notch. Professional, responsive and super effective. An absolute pleasure to deal with. I was referred to Evelyn by a friend and I am so glad I was. I absolute recommend Evelyn and her team!
Jennifer W.