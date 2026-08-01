Evelyn Burton

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Liverpool

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Evelyn Burton, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 45 years in the finance industry and deep roots in Liverpool, I’ve built my mortgage broking business on service, trust, and results. As a local expert, I provide fast, professional support to help you secure the right home loan whether you're a first home buyer seeking pre approval, looking to refinance, or exploring low document options as a self-employed borrower. I will take the time to explain features like offset and redraw accounts and help you navigate options, government grants, and the First Home Guarantee Scheme.

I’m a proud member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and hold a Cert IV in Mortgage Broking. My store and staff have been recognised over several years for outstanding service, results and various achievements.

If you're after clear advice and a tailored lending solution, get in touch for a free consultation. I proudly serve Liverpool and greater Sydney, NSW.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ashcroft 2168
  • Hargrave Park 2170
  • Liverpool 2170
  • Liverpool Westfield 2170
  • Warwick Farm 2170

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414256368

Email: evelyn.burton@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61414256368

Email: evelyn.burton@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Evelyn, Sylvia and the team at Aussie Liverpool were just amazing in organising a home loan for us. The level of professionalism and willingness to go the extra mile was honestly, just exceptional! There were hurdles along the way but Evelyn was just amazing in working with us to achieve what we needed. Anyone considering using a home loan would be mad not use Evelyn and her team at Aussie. We were able to achieve our dream with their amazing help.

Maria P.

Evelyn and her team looked after every detail for us along the way and guided us successfully to our first home loan. having never been through the process before they kept us informed right throughout the process and made sure we new what was coming up next for us to do. There was never a question to hard (or too stupid) for them to answer. we had a few tricky details attached to our purchase but we were able to navigate through it easily with their help. We couldn't be happier... highly recommend!

Simon H.

Evelyn and her team are top notch. Professional, responsive and super effective. An absolute pleasure to deal with. I was referred to Evelyn by a friend and I am so glad I was. I absolute recommend Evelyn and her team!

Jennifer W.

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