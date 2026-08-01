Frank Arteaga

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Frank Arteaga, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a seasoned and innovative Finance Broker and Portfolio Manager, recognised for my expertise in wealth creation through the strategic integration of lending solutions and tax-efficient structures. I have successfully developed multimillion-dollar property portfolios for both myself and my clients.

As a Senior Aussie Financial Broker, I have transformed my passion for wealth generation into a dedicated career. My primary objective is to devise optimal lending structures tailored to meet my clients’ unique financial needs and objectives. I am committed to excellence in all aspects of my practice, and my clients and associates appreciate my ability to lead by example.

Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or an experienced property investor seeking to acquire or refinance residential or commercial properties, I am confident in my ability to assist you. I also specialise in structuring financing for more complex structures, such as Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSF) and Family Trusts.

I welcome the opportunity to discuss your financial objectives without obligation. Please feel free to contact me at 0401 890 027.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61401890027

Email: frank.arteaga@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61401890027

Email: frank.arteaga@aussie.com.au

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