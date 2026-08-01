Gurpreet Kukreja

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
My experience was first rate with Gary. He explained the process simply, guided each process along the way and was always available. He is very experienced and knowledgeable and made sure all legal and formal processes were followed. I highly recommend using Gary?s services to anyone who just wants to buy a home and not deal with all the other issues or processes. Overall Gary made the whole process an enjoyable one. I could not thank him enough.
Francine B.
My family member was in a tough spot as he was struggling to get a good rate for his first home loan. I introduced him to Gurpreet who did a full diagnosis of his financial position and then offered a home loan rate that was way beyond what other brokers were offering. Gurpreet helped my family member get pre-approval very quickly and he was able to secure the property he had shortlisted. The young family moved in a couple of months ago and it was an exciting but smooth journey for them. Highly recommend Gurpreet who is now like extended family.
Manbir K.
Positive: Professionalism, Quality, Responsiveness, Value Gary was awesome from the very start, we met a a mutually agreeable Covid Safe location agreeable to both of us. He listened carefully to our goals and worked tirelessly to obtain the right loan for our needs. He was not perturbed by initial resistance from one lender given our needs were a little out of the ordinary, seems as though he just worked harder with a great result achieved - we couldn't be happier. Gary really took the stress out of the situation, not to mention the time saving we achieved. My day job continued with Gary doing all the hard yards - for us Aussie has been awesome
Geoff W.