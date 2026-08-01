Gurpreet Kukreja

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Gurpreet Kukreja, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a qualified Mortgage Broker and have accreditations with over 20 leading lenders ? including the big four banks (Commonwealth, ANZ, NAB, Westpac). I service customers all over Sydney metro, particularly in Sydney North and South West suburbs. As an Aussie broker, I can search through hundreds of home loans so I can help you find options currently available to you and help you choose the right one. Whether you are a first home buyer, investor or refinancer, I will make the home loan process simple and stress free - saving you valuable time. If you have an existing loan, I can complete a home loan ?health check' to find out whether there is a better interest rate that is more suitable for your current situation. Perhaps you are thinking about renovating, upgrading or looking for general insurance, I can help you with that too. If you are looking for personal service, professionalism, and excellent knowledge of different types of home loans, contact me to book a free appointment. I can assure you that I will put your best interests at heart. To book your free appointment today, call me on 0402 696 545.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402696545

Email: gary.kukreja@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61402696545

Email: gary.kukreja@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

My experience was first rate with Gary. He explained the process simply, guided each process along the way and was always available. He is very experienced and knowledgeable and made sure all legal and formal processes were followed. I highly recommend using Gary?s services to anyone who just wants to buy a home and not deal with all the other issues or processes. Overall Gary made the whole process an enjoyable one. I could not thank him enough.

Francine B.

My family member was in a tough spot as he was struggling to get a good rate for his first home loan. I introduced him to Gurpreet who did a full diagnosis of his financial position and then offered a home loan rate that was way beyond what other brokers were offering. Gurpreet helped my family member get pre-approval very quickly and he was able to secure the property he had shortlisted. The young family moved in a couple of months ago and it was an exciting but smooth journey for them. Highly recommend Gurpreet who is now like extended family.

Manbir K.

Positive: Professionalism, Quality, Responsiveness, Value Gary was awesome from the very start, we met a a mutually agreeable Covid Safe location agreeable to both of us. He listened carefully to our goals and worked tirelessly to obtain the right loan for our needs. He was not perturbed by initial resistance from one lender given our needs were a little out of the ordinary, seems as though he just worked harder with a great result achieved - we couldn't be happier. Gary really took the stress out of the situation, not to mention the time saving we achieved. My day job continued with Gary doing all the hard yards - for us Aussie has been awesome

Geoff W.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.