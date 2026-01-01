Gary Lewis

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Bligh Park 2756
- Hobartville 2753
- Richmond 2753
- Windsor 2756
- Clarendon 2756
- Cornwallis 2756
- Freemans Reach 2756
- Londonderry 2753
Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
We were recommended by a friend to go and have a chat with the team at Aussie Richmond office about our refinance options as we had only done this once before some years ago through another company and didn't fully have things explained to us and felt lost. Gary welcomed us with open arms. On our first meeting Gary sat and asked us what we wanted to achieve. We explained what we wanted and then off we went. Gary provided us with multiple options. Sat with us and explained everything in detail and answered any question we may have had whether it have been a silly one or not. He was professional throughout yet still made us feel in control. Gary was efficient and allowed us to see what would work for our current situation. If Gary had days off his receptionists always made sure our concerns or paperwork were looked after. This was all achieved whilst entertaining our twin boys during all interactions. Nothing was ever a hassle. I strongly recommend Gary to any of my friends and family and to anyone else searching for clarity in the world on home loans. Thank you very much Gary and team.
Elisabeth Ball
Gary is an absolute legend. As someone wanting to buy my first home, I had no where to start or what I was doing. My brother recommended Gary and the team to me, and from my very first appointment, I could see why. As someone who is now sitting in their first home, writing this review, thank you for helping me through this process and doing all the behind the scenes paperwork. A well deserved 5/5 review!
Felicity
We want to truly thank you, Gary, for all your help in this journey in purchasing our first home. You provided us comfort in going through this crazy process, helping with any questions we may have had. Gary, we appreciate your help very much and will recommend you in the future! Thank you again!
Anonymous