Gary Lewis

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Richmond

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Gary Lewis, Aussie Team Member

About me

My wife Cyndy and I opened Wizard Home Loans in 2000, and in 2009 we proudly became part of Aussie Home Loans. For over 25 years, we’ve been helping individuals and families across the Hawkesbury find the right home loan solutions. Having lived in the area for more than 42 years, we’re deeply connected to the local community and have proudly supported a range of sporting clubs and community events over the years.

With more than 50 years of experience in the finance industry - starting my career with the Bank of New South Wales (now Westpac) in 1973 - I’ve worked across all areas of banking. This experience has given me the knowledge and insight to guide my customers through the loan process with confidence, making things as smooth and stress-free as possible.

In 2025, we entered an exciting new chapter as Tim and Danielle joined me as Franchise Principals. At Aussie Richmond, we’re a local team that genuinely cares about our customers. We’re committed to providing expert advice, personalised service, and helping you feel supported every step of the way on your home loan journey.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bligh Park 2756
  • Hobartville 2753
  • Richmond 2753
  • Windsor 2756
  • Clarendon 2756
  • Cornwallis 2756
  • Freemans Reach 2756
  • Londonderry 2753

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61409780355

Email: gary.lewis@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61409780355

Email: gary.lewis@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

We were recommended by a friend to go and have a chat with the team at Aussie Richmond office about our refinance options as we had only done this once before some years ago through another company and didn't fully have things explained to us and felt lost. Gary welcomed us with open arms. On our first meeting Gary sat and asked us what we wanted to achieve. We explained what we wanted and then off we went. Gary provided us with multiple options. Sat with us and explained everything in detail and answered any question we may have had whether it have been a silly one or not. He was professional throughout yet still made us feel in control. Gary was efficient and allowed us to see what would work for our current situation. If Gary had days off his receptionists always made sure our concerns or paperwork were looked after. This was all achieved whilst entertaining our twin boys during all interactions. Nothing was ever a hassle. I strongly recommend Gary to any of my friends and family and to anyone else searching for clarity in the world on home loans. Thank you very much Gary and team.

Elisabeth Ball

Gary is an absolute legend. As someone wanting to buy my first home, I had no where to start or what I was doing. My brother recommended Gary and the team to me, and from my very first appointment, I could see why. As someone who is now sitting in their first home, writing this review, thank you for helping me through this process and doing all the behind the scenes paperwork. A well deserved 5/5 review!

Felicity

We want to truly thank you, Gary, for all your help in this journey in purchasing our first home. You provided us comfort in going through this crazy process, helping with any questions we may have had. Gary, we appreciate your help very much and will recommend you in the future! Thank you again!

Anonymous

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.