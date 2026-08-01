Gavin Chatterjee

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Gavin Chatterjee, Aussie Team Member

About me

As your local Aussie broker, I am committed to you as my client, to understand your current financial situation and objectives so I can find the right lending solution to meet your needs. I will manage your loan process from start to finish, providing regular updates at every stage of your application to ensure a smooth experience. The main goal is to help you take the stress out of getting your loan approved and settled, regardless of what your goal is. With a range of lenders at my disposal, call me today for a free chat about your options

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61425795111

Email: gavin.chatterjee@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61425795111

Email: gavin.chatterjee@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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