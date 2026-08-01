Gavin Robson

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Townsville

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Gavin Robson, Aussie Team Member

About me

My Name is Gavin Robson and I am a Mortgage Broker with Aussie Townsville and Aussie Townsville City.

With over 20 years of experience in customer service and sales roles across retail, finance, and mortgage broking, plus a passion for property, I am committed to understanding the needs and goals of my customers and to working with them to deliver a solution that is tailored to their personal situation.

I love what I do and have great satisfaction in helping others achieve their goals. It is most important to me that my customers feel special and can trust my experience to guide them on their financial journey. I am a member of the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia and have attained my Diploma in Finance & Mortgage Broking.

I am passionate about finding solutions for my clients whether they are first-home buyers, property investors or just looking for a better deal on their current home loan.

I can assist with finance options for cars, SUVs, utes, trucks, motorbikes, and all kinds of vehicles. I can provide business and commercial lending solutions if investing in new vehicles, machinery, equipment, and office fit out’s.

If you think I can help you then please contact me in the office on 07 4725 600 or mobile My Name is and I am a Mortgage Broker with Aussie Townsville and Aussie Townsville City.

With a long history in customer service and sales roles across retail, finance, and mortgage broking, plus a passion for property, I am committed to understanding the needs and goals of my customers and to work with them to deliver a solution that is tailored to their personal situation.

I love what I do and have great satisfaction in helping others achieve their goals. It is most important to me that my customers feel special and can trust my experience to guide them on their financial journey. I am a member of the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia and have attained my Diploma in Finance & Mortgage Broking.

I am passionate about finding solutions for my clients whether they are first-home buyers, property investors or just looking for a better deal on their current home loan.

I can assist with finance options for cars, SUVs, utes, trucks, motorbikes, and all kinds of vehicles. I can provide business and commercial lending solutions if investing in new vehicles, machinery, equipment, and office fit out’s.

If you think I can help you then please contact me in the office on 07 4725 6000 or mobile 0423 837 487.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Aitkenvale 4814
  • Annandale 4814
  • BURDELL 4818
  • Bushland Beach 4818
  • Deeragun 4818
  • Kirwan 4817
  • Mount Louisa 4814
  • Rasmussen 4815

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 0423 837 487

Email: gavin.robson@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0423 837 487

Email: gavin.robson@aussie.com.au

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