Gavin Rosie

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Gavin Rosie, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 10 years experience in the customer service/sales industry, I truly understand what my clients are seeking from a Mortgage Broker. My manner is both professional yet casual and you won't be left confused once you've seen me (No Jargon!). If I don't know the answer to any question that you seek, I will get back to you as soon as I can, and when I say I will call you back, you can count on it. I have the ability to offer the "full home loan package" including the loan itself, Mortgage Protection Insurance, Credit cards, and a number of different insurances.  Approximately 97% of the home loans written in Australia are from one of our panel lenders, so let our Toolbox software help you choose the right home loan for you. Toolbox is a searching tool that ranks the loans in order according to price, and the benefits that are appealing for you. I also have unlimited access to the latest property reports in South Australia, which are available free of charge for all of my clients. To see the full potential in having the 'Complete Mortgage Package', then give me a call anytime 7 days per week on 0404 293 521.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61404293521

Email: gavin.rosie@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61404293521

Email: gavin.rosie@aussie.com.au

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ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
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