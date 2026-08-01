Gemma Ward

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Subiaco

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Gemma Ward, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Gemma and I'm your financial personal shopper. Why go to one bank, with only a handful of options, when I can take you to 21 lenders^, offering you over 2,500 products to choose from? I appreciate your time is precious, so let me handle the loan comparison research, paperwork and follow up for you. I specialise in understanding both your long term property goals and your life aspirations. This means I can tailor your solution to suit your lifestyle, now and in the future. Please feel free to call me directly or through my office to make an appointment anytime. I can meet you at my office in Subiaco or I can come and meet you in your home or workplace at a time that suits you. My office is open 9am to 5pm Monday - Friday, afterhours and weekends by appointment. Remember an appointment with me is at no cost to you at any time! QUALIFICATIONS Diploma of Finance and Mortgage Broking MEMBERSHIPS Mortgage and Finance Association Australia (MFAA) Credit and Investments Ombudsman (CIO) ^Not all lenders lend in every State or Territory.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Crawley 6009
  • Daglish 6008
  • Karrakatta 6010
  • Kings Park 6005
  • Shenton Park 6008
  • West Leederville 6007
  • West Perth 6005
  • Subiaco 6008

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-4:15 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-6:45 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-6:45 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61415781181

Email: gemma.ward@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61415781181

Email: gemma.ward@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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