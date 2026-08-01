Geoff Stephenson

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Geoff Stephenson, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a Senior Aussie Mortgage Advisor I have both the knowledge & experience to assist clients in all types of financial situations, no matter how complicated. Prior to joining Aussie I had 25 years of experience working in retail banking as a Senior Branch Manager & as a Financial Planner where I enjoyed helping clients to not only manage their finances but help them to build wealth & become financially independent. With so many options out there, finding the right loan can be a complex task. But at Aussie, we make it simple. With our unique search tools, I can pull together hundreds of loans from major lenders to find the right deal for you. Whether you're buying your first home, trying to build your investment portfolio or simply looking to refinance, I'm here to help.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61404113457

Email: geoffrey.stephenson@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61404113457

Email: geoffrey.stephenson@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.