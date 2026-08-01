George Boustani

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George Boustani, Aussie Team Member

About me

The right home loan begins with talking to the right people. As a fully accredited mortgage broker with Aussie, and a member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), you can be assured of the right solutions available in the marketplace. Whether you're looking to purchase your first home, buy an investment property, or need a construction loan to build your dream home, I'll guide you through the whole process. With a long history in customer service, I pride myself on delivering a great experience, and making sure that all expectations are met. With the myriad of loans available in the marketplace, my aim is to help you find a loan that suits your needs. Communicating with the lender on your behalf, from beginning to end, I'll be your one point of contact, simplifying each step to save valuable time. Comparing hundreds of loans from our panel of lenders, I'll present you options for your lending criteria. In addition, to ensure that you and your assets are fully protected, I can offer lenders mortgage insurance. I can meet with you at a time and place that is most convenient to you - including after hours. Call me today to discuss how I can help fulfil your property goals.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61405400500

Email: george.boustani@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61405400500

Email: george.boustani@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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