George Paleologos

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George Paleologos, Aussie Team Member

About me

Servicing Melbourne & Australia-Wide | 15+ Years of Experience

With over 15 years as an Aussie Mortgage Broker, I’ve proudly helped hundreds of clients achieve their property goals—whether it's securing their first home, expanding their investment portfolio, or simply getting a better deal on their current loan.

 

I service all areas of Melbourne—from inner suburbs like Kew and Balwyn, through to outer metropolitan areas—as well as clients interstate across Australia.

 

Specialties:

  • First Home Buyer Loans – Guiding new buyers from start to settlement

  • Home Loan Refinancing – Helping you save by reviewing your existing loan

  • Investment Property Finance – Strategic lending for wealth creation

  • Car Loans – Competitive vehicle finance options

 

Why Work With Me?

I’m committed to delivering exceptional customer service. From our first conversation through to settlement, I’ll be with you every step of the way—explaining borrowing power, repayments, lender options, and ensuring your application is completed and submitted correctly the first time.

 

What You Can Expect:

  • Personalised lending solutions based on your goals

  • Clear and honest guidance without the jargon

  • Ongoing support beyond loan approval

 

Let’s take the stress out of finance and make your property goals a reality.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61438850502

Email: george.paleologos@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61438850502

Email: george.paleologos@aussie.com.au

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