George Tzilantonis

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Berwick

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George Tzilantonis, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello. Im George Tzilantonis. I am the Franchise Principal & Senior broker here at Aussie Home Loans BERWICK, I have been a successful Finance broker for close to 10 years now. I have the knowledge and confidence to understand your situation and tailor a solution specifically to your needs. Here at Aussie Berwick, not only are you getting a professional mortgage broker but you are also dealing with friendly administrative support staff who are keen to help with this important stage in your life whether its your first home or one for your investment portfolio.    We proudly sponsor local community events such as The Berwick Show and Relay for life, as we also strive to help our locals live the Australian dream of owning their own home.  Our team will keep you informed throughout the whole loan process and then in the years to come so you can feel at ease, comfortable and less worried. So whether you are looking to purchase your first home, refinance you're existing or simply purchase an investment, we can help. Feel Free to call me at anytime by phone on 9769 9796 or Mobile 0400 1300 89 or by email  george.tzilantonis@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Berwick 3806
  • Pakenham 3810

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61400130089

Email: george.tzilantonis@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61400130089

Email: george.tzilantonis@aussie.com.au

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