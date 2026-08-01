Gerard Marquis

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Geraldton

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Gerard Marquis, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Gerard Marquis. Right now, you're probably feeling both excited and also a bit overwhelmed about buying your property. There's a lot to think about and do so that's why it's important that you have a mortgage broker who understands what you're trying to achieve and helps you get there. I've been an Aussie mortgage broker since June 2015 and during that time I've worked on a lot of home loan applications and loan requirements for first home buyers, investors and refinancers. I can help you too. My role as your Aussie broker is to find you the right possible home loan, tailored specifically to your needs. With access to Aussie's large panel of banks and lenders and with hundreds of home loans to choose from, I'm confident our home loan matching software will be able to find you a suitable loan. Why Choose Me? -I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker with a Diploma of Mortgage & Finance -I'm accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) So whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to your next home or need to refinance your mortgage, I can guide you through the necessary steps to help you achieve your home buying goals. I'd be delighted and honoured to be your mortgage broker. And don't forget, your appointment with me is free! Get in touch today by phone: 08 9965 3511, 0408 177419 or by email: gerard.marquis@aussie.com.au so we can discuss your property ownership aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Allanooka 6525
  • Beachlands 6530
  • Beresford 6530
  • Bluff Point 6530
  • Buller 6532
  • Cape Burney 6532
  • Dongara 6525
  • Drummond Cove 6532

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61408177419

Email: gerard.marquis@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61408177419

Email: gerard.marquis@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

My wife and I worked for the past 17 years in Halls Creek WA, with a not for profit organisation helping Indigenous people to overcome addiction and supporting them in life. When we went to our own bank that we have been with for over 30 years, they just dismissed us and without saying it up front, ?there is no way you will get a Home loan.?We went away very disappointed and thinking we will never be able to buy our own home. We were in Geraldton for only 2 days and when looking in a realestate businesses window the agent talked to us about a few properties but we had to tell him that we would be able to get a Home loan. He suggested that we visit Aussie next door, (which we did), and Gerard immediately made us feel welcome and approached our application with positivity right from the start. No question was off limits and we felt confident to ask about anything to do with purchasing a home. He said he had institutions that were favourable towards not for profits which put us at ease and gave us some hope that we might be able to get our first home. The whole process was relaxed and Gerard was very professional and he went out of his way to help us secure a loan, which he did and within weeks we were moving into our own home. Without Aussie it wouldn?t have happened so thank you Aussie.

Brett W

Gerard was friendly and helpful, and will forever highly recommend him. No question or query was to difficult, and he kept in touch throughout the whole home buying process.

Carla Huppatz

Thanks to the Team at Aussie Geraldton. Gerard and Sarah have been fabulous with assisting with our move to the region. Appreciate their help and can recommend if you are looking for a quality home loan experience

Samantha Abud

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.