Glenn English

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Carnegie

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Glenn English, Aussie Team Member

About me

Finding it tough navigating through the home loan jungle?  Whether you're a first home buyer, investor, or looking to refinance, Aussie can help find the loan that's right for you!  Here at Aussie, we have hundreds of home loans from the major banks, other lenders and Aussie, so I am confident of being able to meet your needs, whatever they may be. It can be a difficult task sifting through all the home loan information that is available. That's where our state of the art software package 'Tool-box' can help. If you are self employed with no financials, experienced bad credit in the past or have no deposit, we will have a home loan for you!  I am available for home consultations or for your convenience, located at 69 Koornang Road, Carnegie. Call 03 9573 4044 or 0417 259 891.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Carnegie 3163
  • Murrumbeena 3163

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417259891

Email: glenn.english@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61417259891

Email: glenn.english@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.