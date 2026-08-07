Charles Mckenzie

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Penrith

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Charles Mckenzie, Aussie Team Member

About me

Glenn McKenzie, Principal of Aussie Rooty Hill and a Justice of the Peace is a successful Senior Aussie Mortgage Broker and fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. Glenn and his team of qualified Mortgage Brokers can search hundreds of loans from lenders and banks alike to find one that's right for you. Even if you do not fit normal lending criteria or have the full supportive documentation, Aussie Rooty Hill can help. One of the most important things when looking for a home loan is finding the one that fits your current needs and future aspirations. This is not only time consuming but can prove costly if the right loan is not selected. From your first enquiry, all the way through to settlement and in the years that follow, I will be there for your ongoing financial requirements.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Cambridge Park 2747
  • Kingswood 2747
  • Penrith 2750
  • Penrith Plaza 2750

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61418292010

Email: glenn.mckenzie@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61418292010

Email: glenn.mckenzie@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.