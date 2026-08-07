About me
I specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas I service
- Golden Grove 5125
- Greenwith 5125
- Gulfview Heights 5096
- Salisbury Heights 5109
- Surrey Downs 5126
- Wynn Vale 5127
- Yatala Vale 5126
Monday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM
Tuesday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM
Wednesday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM
Thursday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM
Friday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM
Saturday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM
Sunday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM
What our customers say
Fantastic service with Glynn P at Golden Grove for the mortgage of my first property. I went to Aussie home loans when the traditional banks I felt was not prepared to meet my needs. Glynn was amazing, thorough and professional at all times. I would not hesitate to use their service again or recommend Glynn highly. Thank you for a great service!
Vi Huynh
Had a great experience with Glynn Pedlar & Aussie Home Loans, was able to assist in everything I needed every step of the way. Managed everything for me so I had almost nothing to worry about missing personally making the whole process stress free. Would recommend.
Jamie Mardle
Glynn was amazing from the start to the finish. We always felt very comfortable and the process was quick and efficient. Talking about finances is always something I’ve felt uncomfortable with but Glynn made us both feel at ease. Would highly recommend
Trudi Jnssan