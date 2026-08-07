Glynn Pedlar

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Golden Grove

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Glynn Pedlar, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a mortgage broker based in South Australia and servicing clients from across the whole of Australia.  I’m passionate about building strong, long-term relationships and take the time to truly understand each client’s unique circumstances and goals. Whether you're buying your first home, looking to invest, or exploring ways to use your equity to build wealth, I’m here to help you make confident, informed decisions.

My role is to simplify the process—researching and comparing lenders to find options that suit your needs. But my service doesn’t end once your loan settles. I stay in touch to ensure your home loan continues to work for you as your financial needs evolve.

There’s nothing more rewarding than helping clients turn their property goals into reality and being part of their journey every step of the way.

 

Feel free reach out for a chat about your future anytime.  Contact me directly at glynn.pedlar@aussie.com.au or phone on 0431 284 782

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Golden Grove 5125
  • Greenwith 5125
  • Gulfview Heights 5096
  • Salisbury Heights 5109
  • Surrey Downs 5126
  • Wynn Vale 5127
  • Yatala Vale 5126

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM

Sunday: 7:30 AM-8:00 PM

Phone: +61431 284 782

Email: glynn.pedlar@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61431 284 782

Email: glynn.pedlar@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Fantastic service with Glynn P at Golden Grove for the mortgage of my first property. I went to Aussie home loans when the traditional banks I felt was not prepared to meet my needs. Glynn was amazing, thorough and professional at all times. I would not hesitate to use their service again or recommend Glynn highly. Thank you for a great service!

Vi Huynh

Had a great experience with Glynn Pedlar & Aussie Home Loans, was able to assist in everything I needed every step of the way. Managed everything for me so I had almost nothing to worry about missing personally making the whole process stress free. Would recommend.

Jamie Mardle

Glynn was amazing from the start to the finish. We always felt very comfortable and the process was quick and efficient. Talking about finances is always something I’ve felt uncomfortable with but Glynn made us both feel at ease. Would highly recommend

Trudi Jnssan

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.