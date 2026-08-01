Grace Lim

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Grace Lim, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello and welcome! Making a decision to select the right home loan amongst the many home loan products available can be complex and time consuming. I would love the opportunity to help you through the options and come up with a home loan that is tailored to your needs. I am an accountant by training, a fully accredited MFAA (Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia) Mortgage Broker; and have over 20 years of experience in Banking and Finance. I am passionate about helping people achieve their financial goals and dreams.   At Aussie, I have the luxury of searching through thousands of loans from our panel of over 20 leadings lenders using Aussie's unique software program. With the results produced by the software, I can take you through the current home loan offers available and help you find the lender and product which suits your needs. Let my service take out the hard work in finding the right home loan for you. Be rest assured that I bring along with me professional support and advice throughout the loan application process, through to settlement and in the years that follow. Best of all, my appointment with you is at no cost to you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 18 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 18 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61450484168

Email: grace.lim@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61450484168

Email: grace.lim@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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