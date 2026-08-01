Grace Stokes

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Burnie

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Grace Stokes, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi! I'm Grace Stokes, your local mortgage broker with Aussie Home Loans assisting people across the North West of Tasmania including Burnie, Devonport and the surrounding areas. I've been working in the Finance Industry specialising in home loans for over 10 years. I have extensive experience working with all home loan scenarios including purchasing your first home, investment properties, construction loans, guarantor loans and refinancing. We have over 20 lenders on our panel which allows me to help you find the best home loan solution for your needs. Let me handle all the work that happens behind the scenes to help alleviate any stress along the way.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 21 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Aberdeen 7310
  • Ambleside 7310
  • Brooklyn 7320
  • Burnie 7320
  • Camdale 7320
  • Cooee 7320
  • Devonport 7310
  • Don 7310

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 21 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61439351234

Email: grace.stokes@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61439351234

Email: grace.stokes@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.