Graeme Dawes

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Traralgon

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Graeme Dawes, Aussie Team Member

About me

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Moe 3825
  • Moe South 3825
  • Morwell 3840
  • Traralgon 3844
  • Traralgon East 3844
  • Traralgon South 3844

Let's talk

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Monday: 8:45 AM-6:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:45 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:45 AM-6:30 PM

Thursday: 8:45 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 8:45 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61412521000

Email: graeme.dawes@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61412521000

Email: graeme.dawes@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.