Graham Hills

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Toronto

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Graham Hills, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thank you for visiting my webpage. I am a Franchisee at Aussie Toronto at 1/100 The Boulevarde, Toronto (on the high side just past the lights). My goal is to make the home loan experience a lot less stressful for you and to help you build wealth. By understanding your situation and considering your needs, I will find the best solution from our panel of 21 lenders^ and compare the hundreds of loan products available. As an Aussie broker I can also assist you with Personal Loans and provide access to a range of Insurance options. Please do not hesitate to contact me by email or call me on 0411 313 051 to arrange a professional and personal service at a time & place that suits you. ^ Not all lenders lend in every state and territory

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Awaba 2283
  • Wangi Wangi 2267
  • Fishing Point 2283
  • Coal Point 2283
  • Freemans Waterhole 2323
  • Fassifern 2283
  • Fennell Bay 2283
  • Toronto 2283

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0401 266 626

Email: graham.hills@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: 0401 266 626

Email: graham.hills@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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