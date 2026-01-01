Grant Parker

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Chermside

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Grant Parker, Aussie Team Member

About me

As the Franchise Principal, it is with pleasure I welcome you to Aussie Taigum. Since opening in 2005, the team at Aussie Taigum have developed a reputation for delivering outstanding service and financial solutions that meet the needs of our customers. Let us do the hard work for you Whether you are a first time home buyer, looking to refinance your existing mortgage, or on your way to developing a property investment portfolio, our team has the experience to find you a suitable and competitive home loan from the thousands of different home loans available across our panel of 21 different lenders^. Our service does not stop there however, as we will continue to be there to help and guide you through the approval and settlement process. That's why Aussie has voted, "Best Mortgage Broker" for so many years by Australian Banking & Finance Magazine. Why talk to different banks about mortgages? Our market knowledge and the relationship we have with our panel of lenders, means we are your one stop destination for your home loan needs. Our Mortgage Brokers are available to meet you either in our office, or at your own home or office across Brisbane at a time convenient to you. Drop by today, or give us a call on 3624 3333 to make an appointment. We look forward to helping turn your property dreams into reality.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Fitzgibbon 4018
  • Taigum 4018
  • Aspley 4034
  • Carseldine 4034
  • Bracken Ridge 4017
  • Chermside 4032
  • Chermside Centre 4032
  • Chermside South 4032

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Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61418589743

Email: grant.parker@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61418589743

Email: grant.parker@aussie.com.au

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