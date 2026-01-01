Greg Hitchcock

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Greg Hitchcock, Aussie Team Member

About me

Quick Facts: Canberra Based Mortgage Broker  servicing in particular  South Canberra , including  Woden  and  Tuggeranong  areas. Qualified Broker  with 18 years banking experience. Specialising in  First Home Buyers ,  Investment Properties  and  Mortgage Refinancing . Hassle and stress free ,  no obligation and no cost service to you. Personalised and friendly service  for the life of your loan and beyond. Experience and Qualifications: I'm a qualified Mortgage Broker holding my Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking, a registered member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and have accreditations with 17 major lenders. I also have 18 year's experience working in the ANZ bank, and hold a Diploma of Financial Planning. These qualifications and professional memberships ensure that the highest standards are maintained when working for you. Saving You Time and Money: As your mortgage broker I will work with you through all stages of the home loan process. From your initial enquiry, all the way through to settlement. I can help you most importantly save time and money, by using my experience when seeking finance for probably what will be the biggest financial decision of your life, purchasing a home or maybe even an investment property. The service does not stop there, in the years that follow, I will be there for your ongoing financial requirements and make sure that you have the right deal for the life of your loan. I have access to Aussie's unique software program, which allows me to quickly compare hundreds of loan products so I can advise you on a selection of the offers currently available, and help you choose the lender and product which suits your needs. Home Loan "Health Check":  If you already have a property loan, I can review it and check if it is a good deal by today's standards. If there are better financial options in the market place I will advise you. Best of all my appointment is a  NO OBLIGATION and NO FEE service to you. If you are looking for personal and professional service, please call me on 0423 228 111.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61423228111

Email: greg.hitchcock@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61423228111

Email: greg.hitchcock@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.