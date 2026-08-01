Greg Mason is your local Aussie Home Loan Mortgage Broker at Aussie Home Loans Shepparton.

He can assist with your Shepparton first home, Numurkah investment property, upgrading your home in Tatura, consolidating your debts in Cobram or simply refinancing to get a better rate in Yarrawonga and surrounding areas.

Greg Mason is an experienced senior finance and banking professional, an established property investor, and has a wealth of experience in establishing home loans for self-employed home loan customers. Greg has a passion for assisting people with their home loan needs and property investment goals, ensuring they are looked after with their personal financial needs taken into account.

Over Greg Mason's career, he has developed a real obsession for solving problems and assisting people to purchase as first home buyers or their tenth, investing through property, or simply finding a favourable home loan interest rate for them on their current home loan.

As a fully accredited Mortgage Broker with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), Greg Mason will work with you in a professional and ethical manner to help you to achieve your property investment goals.

What can Greg Mason do for you and your home loan? A home loan appointment with Greg Mason is at no cost to you, and Greg can save you time and the inconvenience of going from bank to bank.

He can compare thousands of home loan products from over 20 leading lenders including the big banks, to find the home loan deal that suits your situation, whether you are purchasing your first home in Numurkah or your next home in Cobram, looking to refinance in Shepparton, or purchasing an investment property in Yarrawonga.

Greg Mason can also arrange car and asset finance, and home and contents insurance.

Greg Mason's job is to navigate you safely through the home loan process. It's important that your Kialla home loan application experience is as painless and stress-free as possible or ensuring that you achieve the right Mooroopna home loan for your needs. Whatever your home loan needs are throughout the Goulburn Valley, Greg Mason is here to help you

His team will be with you from the beginning of your journey and your point of contact throughout. The Aussie Home Loans business is built on repeat and referral business, so Shepparton home loan customer satisfaction is our highest priority.

Get in touch with Greg Mason regarding your home loan on mobile 0477 776 774 or email at Greg.Mason@aussie.com.au.

Greg looks forward to the opportunity of working with you to achieve your first home and property investment goals.