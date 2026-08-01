Gregory Perceval

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Belconnen

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Gregory Perceval, Aussie Team Member

About me

About Me I've been an Aussie mortgage broker since 1988. At last count, over 800 first home buyers and property investors had used me to help them buy their dream home. And when you add the refinance loans I've worked on, it all adds up to a lot of home loan experience. So rest assured, you'll be in experienced hands. I can help you too. My role as your Aussie broker is to find you a home loan, tailored specifically to your needs. If you're ready to move now or just need some guidance on how to get started, get in touch with me. With access to Aussie's large panel of banks and lenders and with hundreds of home loans to choose from, I'm confident our home loan matching software will be able to find you a suitable loan. Right now, you're probably feeling both excited and also a bit overwhelmed about buying your property. There's a lot to think about and do so that's why it's important that you have a mortgage broker who understands what you're trying to achieve and helps you get there. Why choose me? ? I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker with a Diploma of Mortgage & Finance ? I'm accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) ? I'm commercial accredited ? I have a long list of satisfied clients - see some of my recent testimonials below. I have over 28 years' experience helping first home buyers, property investors and refinancers with their mortgage needs. So whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to your next home or need to refinance your mortgage, I can guide you through the necessary steps to help you achieve your home buying goals. I'd be delighted and honoured to be your mortgage broker. And don't forget, your appointment with me is free! Get in touch today by phone: 0411 480 596 or by email:  Greg.Perceval@aussie.com.au  so we can discuss your property ownership aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there. See what my clients have to say "Greg has been extremely helpful and informative, Will definitely be coming back." J, Barac "Great advice on products, Greg was extremely helpful. Would happily recommend Greg to anyone looking for help in getting a mortgages." M, Vast I"'ve being going to Greg for over 2 years now, he's a great guy to deal with, Greg has a lot of knowledge on home loans/investment loans." M, Zhou

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bruce 2617
  • Cook 2614
  • Florey 2615
  • Page 2614
  • Aranda 2614
  • Jamison Centre 2614
  • Macquarie 2614
  • Weetangera 2614

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411480596

Email: greg.perceval@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61411480596

Email: greg.perceval@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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