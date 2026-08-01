Gregory Timms

Hi, I'm Greg. I have 20 years of experience in the finance industry and I am committed to providing exceptional customer service when assisting my clients with their home loan requirements. I pride myself on working closely with my clients to fully understand their individual circumstances and their home loan and mortgage needs. I aim to take the stress out of applying for a loan.

My Qualifications:

- Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management.

- Accredited Mortgage Broker with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA).

Whether it's getting into your new home, refinancing an existing home, or starting your investment portfolio faster - my first step is listening. I will ensure that the product I recommend is suited to your individual circumstances. My goal is to make the process as simple as possible for you. I will make it easy for you to understand and will be available at all times to answer any questions you may have and to ensure that you are kept informed throughout the process of your loan application.

How you will benefit from working with me:

- I will do the hard work for you, researching, liaising with the lender, and negotiating the loan on your behalf.

- I can search through thousands of products from our panel of over 20 leading lenders, including the big banks, to ensure you get the right deal that suits your situation.

- I will support you through the application and settlement process.

- I will be the central point for your mortgage information.

An appointment with me is at no cost to you so get in touch with me at 0413 369 985 or via email at greg.timms@aussie.com.au. I look forward to meeting you.

Mobile: 0413 369 985