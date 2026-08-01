Gregory Timms

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Townsville

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Gregory Timms, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Greg. I have 20 years of experience in the finance industry and I am committed to providing exceptional customer service when assisting my clients with their home loan requirements. I pride myself on working closely with my clients to fully understand their individual circumstances and their home loan and mortgage needs. I aim to take the stress out of applying for a loan.

My Qualifications:

- Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management.

- Accredited Mortgage Broker with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA).

Whether it's getting into your new home, refinancing an existing home, or starting your investment portfolio faster - my first step is listening. I will ensure that the product I recommend is suited to your individual circumstances. My goal is to make the process as simple as possible for you. I will make it easy for you to understand and will be available at all times to answer any questions you may have and to ensure that you are kept informed throughout the process of your loan application.

How you will benefit from working with me:

- I will do the hard work for you, researching, liaising with the lender, and negotiating the loan on your behalf.

- I can search through thousands of products from our panel of over 20 leading lenders, including the big banks, to ensure you get the right deal that suits your situation.

- I will support you through the application and settlement process.

- I will be the central point for your mortgage information.

An appointment with me is at no cost to you so get in touch with me at 0413 369 985 or via email at greg.timms@aussie.com.au. I look forward to meeting you.

Mobile: 0413 369 985

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Aitkenvale 4814
  • Annandale 4814
  • BURDELL 4818
  • Bushland Beach 4818
  • Deeragun 4818
  • Kirwan 4817
  • Mount Louisa 4814
  • Rasmussen 4815

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0413 369 985

Email: greg.timms@aussie.com.au

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Phone: 0413 369 985

Email: greg.timms@aussie.com.au

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