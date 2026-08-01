Hamish Crawford

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Stones Corner

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Hamish Crawford, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Hamish Crawford. My education, experience and personalised approach ensures you get the tailored solution in sync with your strategic needs and goals. I'm highly motivated and client focused. Aussie's exclusive Platform software provides access to 4000+ loans across 20 of Australia's top lenders saving you from wading through the banks smoke screens and mirrors. I'm a lending enthusiast who gets optimum results for his clients. I'm available outside of business hours at my store or at your home at a mutually agreeable time. I'll take care of your entire application right through to settlement. I'll take care of any ongoing strategic changes to your loan throughout its life. All of this is FREE for my clients.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 16 August, 7:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Coorparoo 4151
  • Greenslopes 4120
  • Stones Corner 4120

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 16 August, 7:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61400888146

Email: hamish.crawford@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61400888146

Email: hamish.crawford@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.