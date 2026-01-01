Harry Senjaya

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Harry Senjaya, Aussie Team Member

About me

I enjoy helping my clients to achieve their property aspirations and goals. Whether it is buying your first home, buying your investment property, refinancing your current property, or construction your dream home I will be there to help you. Thinking about using the new Home Builder grant, First Home Owner Grant, First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, etc? Talk to me to know your options. Phone, text or email me today to start your journey !!

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61424726168

Email: harry.senjaya@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61424726168

Email: harry.senjaya@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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