Harshal Likhite

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Tarneit

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Harshal Likhite, Aussie Team Member

About me

We are a growing team who are committed to helping people Find, Buy & Own Property from helping via Buyers Advocacy to Selling & Owning and financing property. We are passionate about our work and we will find a home loan product from our panel of lenders to suit you. We also do Asset Financing, Business Lending & all things lending & Property associated, call us we will help point you in the right direction. If you're looking for Mortgage Broker in Tarneit we are your go too. Being a multicultural team we bring a diverse range of skillset and experience which means we can assist clients from varying home loan requirements. Collectively we speak several languages ranging from English, Hindi, Romanian, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Tarneit 3029

    Let's talk

    Book an appointment

    Choose a time

    Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

    Next Appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

    Saturday: By Appointment

    Sunday: By Appointment

    Phone: 03 8742 7378

    Email: harshal.likhite@aussie.com.au

    Follow:

    Phone: 03 8742 7378

    Email: harshal.likhite@aussie.com.au

    Follow:

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