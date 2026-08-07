Hasibul Anwar

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Ingleburn

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Hasibul Anwar, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a qualified Mortgage Broker, with a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management and a registered member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). As a Mortgage Broker at Aussie, I can access up to 20 lenders including the big four banks and can offer you plenty of loan choices best suited to your needs. The Aussie Toolbox is a unique software that helps me to quickly and efficiently search through thousands of loans to find the most suitable solution for your circumstances. My ultimate goal is to make my customer happy and to help them achieve their goals. Whether that goal is buying a new house, refinancing an existing home loan, undertaking a renovation project or building a property investment portfolio, I'm here to help from start to end - ensuring the entire loan application process is as simple and stress free as possible, and saving precious time. I can also help with general insurance requirements too. So if you need any help with your home loan needs, please feel free to call me any time on 0402 002 521 or email me hasibul.anwar@aussie.com.au. An appointment with me is completely obligation free and will not cost you a cent.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Glenfield 2167
  • Minto Heights 2566
  • Long Point 2564
  • Macquarie Fields 2564
  • Ingleburn 2565
  • Bardia 2565
  • Macquarie Links 2565

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402002521

Email: hasibul.anwar@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61402002521

Email: hasibul.anwar@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.