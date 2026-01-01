Heather Martin

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Heather Martin, Aussie Team Member

About me

Now, more than ever, a good Mortgage Broker could help you to find the right loan to suit your specific situation. At the moment there is real competition in the mortgage market so the time is ideal to consider whether you are getting the right deal from your bank. As an Aussie Mortgage Broker I have access to thousands of loan products from our panel of lenders^, including the big banks. Whether you are buying your first home, buying your next, refinancing, consolidating debt, starting an investment property portfolio or building your dream home, I am there to guide and support you. My leg work can save you time and hassle when looking for a home loan, throughout the settlement process and beyond. This includes completing all the paperwork and dealing with the lenders on your behalf. I am based on the south side of Brisbane, however, I service the entire Brisbane region including (but not limited to): Augustine Heights, Hawthorne, Balmoral, Bardon, Indooroopilly, St Lucia, Jamboree Heights, Taringa, Chelmer, Kangaroo Point, Middle Park, Tennyson Darra, Mt Ommaney, Toowong, Dutton Park, Oxley, Fairfield, Riverhills, Westlake, Forest Lake, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Woolloongabba, Graceville, Sherwood, Yeerongpilly, Greenslopes, Sinnamon Park and Yeronga. I can assist you in understanding: How much can I borrow? Do I need a deposit? How much? What fees, taxes, and charges will I need to pay? How can I reduce my monthly repayments? Is there a better interest rate out there? How can I pay off my loan sooner? What are my options when structuring an investment portfolio? How can I reduce my debt? I am fully accredited by the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), and hold a Diploma in Financial & Mortgage Broking Management. I can meet with you day or night, 7 days a week and at a time and place that suits you. To arrange a free appointment call me on 0401 416 535 or email me at heather.martin@aussie.com.au  

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I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 8:30 AM-7:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-7:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-7:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-7:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-7:30 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Phone: +61401416535

Email: heather.martin@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61401416535

Email: heather.martin@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Heather was there every step of the way. She made the whole house buying process quite painless. She was there to explain everything to me when I was having trouble understanding. She has stayed in contact with Newsletters etc. I am always telling people how great she was and how Aussie makes it so easy.

Melanie

Honestly Heather was amazing with everything from start to finish with us buying our first home, we had no idea of what to do and she stuck with us from start to finish, no question was to hard or silly and she made the process as less stressfull as possible, I recommended her to a co worker as he was looking for a broker to help him also with buying a home.

Jayne

Heather went out of her way to get me a second loan for a property before my house was sold when the bank that i had been loyal to for years, said no. Heather is friendly, honest reliable and always keeps regular contact by email ready to help at anytime.

Christine

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.