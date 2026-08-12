Himanshu Sharma

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Gungahlin

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Himanshu Sharma, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thanks for taking the time to read my personal profile. Whether you are purchasing your first home, re-financing your current home loan or expanding your asset portfolio, the home loan process can be confusing and time consuming. As an Aussie Broker, I can offer you a fresh, down to earth approach to sourcing the right loan from various different lenders & hundreds of home loans from major banks and Aussie. Using the Aussie system, I can help you match your current financial situation with the right home loan for your specific needs. My aim is to ensure that the loan you choose is processed and followed through with far less hassle than you would experience by dealing directly with the lender. My assistance won't cost you a cent, as I am paid by the eventual lender you choose. Specialisations My experience covers the broad spectrum of mortgages, including: First home ownership. New or investment property purchases. Refinancing existing home loans Debt consolidation. Equity release for any genuine purpose. Land only or land and construction loans. Non-conforming and lo-doc loans. Loan Cover Insurance. Life Insurance. Please call me directly to discuss your finance requirements either on 0410 092 221, or alternatively you can email me on  Himanshu.sharma@aussie.com.au .

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Amaroo 2914
  • Casey 2913
  • Gungahlin 2912
  • Kinlyside 2913
  • Moncrieff 2914
  • Ngunnawal 2913
  • Taylor 2913
  • Jacka 2914

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:15 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:15 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:15 PM

Friday: 9:15 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61410092221

Email: himanshu.sharma@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61410092221

Email: himanshu.sharma@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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