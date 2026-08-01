Ian Colquhoun

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ian Colquhoun, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a diploma qualified mortgage broker and I pride myself on keeping people informed on every aspect of their loan application every step of the way. My primary goal is to make my customers so happy with my service that they would never consider going with any other broker or lending establishment. I look forward to assisting you to achieve your housing dreams.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61412994122

Email: ian.colquhoun@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61412994122

Email: ian.colquhoun@aussie.com.au

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