Ian Hunter

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ian Hunter, Aussie Team Member

About me

I'll take the complexity, paperwork and stress off your hands. Make the dream of home ownership, an investment property or holiday home a reality. Catering for first-home buyers, investors, the self-employed, or customers looking to re-finance their existing loan or upgrade. I have 35 years knowledge and experience extending across a range of disciplines including Management & Financial Accounting, Treasury & Futures, Finance, Risk Management, Strategic Planning, and Performance Measurement.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417212824

Email: ian.hunter@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61417212824

Email: ian.hunter@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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