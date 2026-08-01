Ibrahim Durur

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Ibrahim Durur, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi there, and thanks for visiting my profile!

I’ve been in the finance industry since 2001, starting out with ANZ before joining Aussie Home Loans in 2009. With over 20 years of experience across lending, banking, and small business, I’m passionate about helping everyday Australians find lending solutions that truly fit their needs — no matter where they are in their property journey.

Whether you're a first home buyer, upsizing, refinancing, or exploring options through a self-managed super fund, I’m here to guide you through the process from start to finish.

Outside of work, I’m a proud dad and big football fan (yes, the kind with goals and grand finals!). I know how important it is to make the right financial decisions for your family’s future — because I’m doing the same for mine.

I’m based in Melbourne and work with clients from Southbank and right across the city. Best of all, appointments with me are free — so feel free to reach out anytime, and we’ll book in a chat at a time and place that suits you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61406001135

Email: ibrahim.durur@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61406001135

Email: ibrahim.durur@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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