Iggy Patel

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Croydon

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Iggy Patel, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Iggy Patel and I am a qualified Mortgage Broker with Aussie Croydon. My forte is to providing outstanding service and building trusted relationships with my clients. I take pride in utilizing a practical and simplistic approach in the lending environment. Being outcome focused I am able to achieve a winning proposition for all my clients. I understand that at times, home finance can be confusing. This is where I can guide you through the process in a simple manner. Let me "tackle the hassle" of speaking with the different lenders for you - it's what I do best. Understanding the "DNA" of the mortgage market means that I can find a home loan that best suits your needs. Please feel free to contact me at any time for an appointment to discuss your needs.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Boronia 3155
  • Croydon 3136

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61424726558

Email: iggy.patel@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61424726558

Email: iggy.patel@aussie.com.au

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