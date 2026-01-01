Indiana Luthra

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Indiana Luthra, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi there! I’m Indiana. I’m a big people person and I love to help others. I am passionate about financial literacy and really enjoy getting into the nitty gritty when it comes to understanding the financial environment in Australia. I’m inspired by the founder of Aussie, John Symond and his goal to help everyday Aussies with the quip, “At Aussie, We’ll Save You!”. Having been with Aussie for close to a decade, I feel confident that I can assist you in buying your first home, refinancing your current loan, purchasing investment properties and debt consolidation. I can ease you through the process of acquiring a home loan; where to start and financial goals to set, to help build your property portfolio. I can refinance your existing loan, doing my best to lower your interest rate, and assist you in utilising the equity of your home. I will also be able to assist you with asset finance whereby, that bathroom remodel can become reality, or that dream car you’ve had your eye on can be yours.

Though I am based in Sydney, NSW, I have assisted clients all over Australia, in almost every state. I am familiar with many areas of Australia, and have extensive knowledge of the various government schemes, concessions and grants that would relate to your home loan. I look forward to the opportunity to get to know you! 

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I specialise in

  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61450745691

Email: indiana.luthra@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61450745691

Email: indiana.luthra@aussie.com.au

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