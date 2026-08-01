Jordan Ross

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Shellharbour

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Jordan Ross, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have worked in financial services my entire working life, firstly in the UK and for the past 15 years in Australia. I have led teams of lenders in both residential and commercial teams spanning all corners of Australia. I love being an Aussie Franchisee in my local community helping people secure finance that assists them in building wealth, security and happiness.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Albion Park 2527
  • Albion Park Rail 2527
  • Calderwood 2527
  • Croom 2527
  • Curramore 2533
  • Knights Hill 2577
  • North Macquarie 2527
  • Oak Flats 2529

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61415508073

Email: j.ross@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61415508073

Email: j.ross@aussie.com.au

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