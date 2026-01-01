Jackie Laverty

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Beenleigh

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Jackie Laverty, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 13 years of experience in the mortgage broking industry, I’m passionate about helping my clients achieve their property and financial goals with confidence.

Over the years, I’ve worked with a wide range of clients—from first home buyers to experienced investors and those with more complex lending needs. I pride myself on understanding lender policies inside and out, which allows me to find the right solution, even when things aren’t straightforward.

For me, it’s all about building genuine relationships and making the process as smooth and stress-free as possible. I take the time to understand your individual situation and guide you every step of the way, so you feel informed, supported, and confident in your decisions.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Windaroo 4207
  • Mount Warren Park 4207
  • Edens Landing 4207
  • Beenleigh 4207
  • Yatala 4207
  • Stapylton 4207
  • YATALA DC 4207
  • Holmview 4207

Let's talk

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Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-3:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-3:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-3:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61401235758

Email: jackie.laverty@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61401235758

Email: jackie.laverty@aussie.com.au

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