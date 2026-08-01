James Buchanan

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Morningside

I want a home loanBook an appointment
James Buchanan, Aussie Team Member

About me

Aussie Morningside is home to experienced and successful Aussie Mortgage Broker James Buchanan , who is fully accredited by the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia. Open 5 days a week Aussie Morningside caters for first home buyers, investors and new home purchasers. We can also help customers with a quick home loan health check to ensure you've still got a great deal on your existing home loan. View the Aussie Morningside Website.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Cannon Hill 4170
  • Morningside 4170
  • Norman Park 4170
  • Seven Hills 4170
  • Galloways Hill 4170

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 11:30 AM-6:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61413977536

Email: james.buchanan@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61413977536

Email: james.buchanan@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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