James Filing

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Joondalup

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James Filing, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am really passionate about helping people obtain the right home loan that fits their needs and requirements not just for now, but also for future plans. It's common knowledge that trying to get a home loan organised by yourself is not a simple straight forward process. That's why you should let me guide you through the process with my personal and customised service to ensure that all your lending needs and goals are met in a clear and professional manner. An appointment to you is completely obligation free, please call me anytime on 0422 104 218 so that I can assist you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Banksia Grove 6031
  • Hocking 6065
  • Joondalup 6027
  • Sinagra 6065
  • Tapping 6065
  • Wanneroo 6065

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61422104218

Email: james.filing@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61422104218

Email: james.filing@aussie.com.au

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