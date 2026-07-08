James Kafouros

Licensed Aussie Buyer's Agent

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James Kafouros, Aussie Team Member

About me

Background: With over 25 Years of Buying and Selling Personal Properties 

Known for : Our Passion and Enthusiasm towards Property. Working and Liaising with Sellers Agents to Achieve the Best Outcome and Results for our Buyers and ensuring they are Comfortable and at Peace with their Purchase

Outside of work: Taking long drives perusing at Property. Spending Date Nights at Bunnings . Enjoying down time with the Family watching the tele and actively Volunteering at our Local Church

Let's talk

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Choose a time

Wed, 8 July, 3:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 8 July, 3:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0477770408

Email: james.kafouros@aussiehomes.com.au

Phone: 0477770408

Email: james.kafouros@aussiehomes.com.au