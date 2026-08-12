James Leotta

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Balmain

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James Leotta, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am enthusiastic and passionate about assisting all of my clients and their varying goals of home ownership. Whether you are a first home buyer, investor or refinancing I am your direct contact of guidance and assistance. I am proud to be working with my brother David and servicing the home loan needs of the Inner West community. Together, we understand that choosing the wrong home loan can prove extremely costly, which is why it is so crucial to find one that best suits you and your future aspirations. With so many options out there, finding the right loan can be a complex task. But at Aussie, we make it simple. With our unique search tools, I can pull together hundreds of loans from major lenders to find the right deal for you. As your mortgage broker, I am committed to helping you find your dream home or the right investment property in a timely and efficient manner. As such, I am more than happy to talk or meet at a time and place that is convenient for you. If you would like to chat through your home loan needs, feel free to call me.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Balmain 2041
  • Balmain East 2041
  • Birchgrove 2041
  • Rozelle 2039

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61400461925

Email: james.leotta@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61400461925

Email: james.leotta@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

James was marvellous, calm under pressure when our original evaluation was not as hoped on the property we had signed a contract for, found us a better deal in the end and dealt with us calmly (when we were stressed out and losing our minds) when the bank we chose decided to restructure their organisation and give us the run around, delaying the confirmation of the mortgage. He kept us informed and managed the whole process with complete professionalism and I have since recommended him to a number of friends in the area. Sterling job, friendly and efficient, all round great guy!

Pauline

James and the team at Aussie Balmain were excellent from start to finish. From a random walk into the office one afternoon to a full refinance of all of my home loans done in a single easy transaction. James followed up consistently, answered my questions and made the process easy. I am now happy with my Home loans and very happy to recommend the Aussie Balmain team.

Dean

James was incredibly helpful and efficient and found a perfect home loan for us. Absolutely stress-free. Highly recommended!

Katie

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ING
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