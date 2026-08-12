James Leotta

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Balmain 2041
- Balmain East 2041
- Birchgrove 2041
- Rozelle 2039
Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
James was marvellous, calm under pressure when our original evaluation was not as hoped on the property we had signed a contract for, found us a better deal in the end and dealt with us calmly (when we were stressed out and losing our minds) when the bank we chose decided to restructure their organisation and give us the run around, delaying the confirmation of the mortgage. He kept us informed and managed the whole process with complete professionalism and I have since recommended him to a number of friends in the area. Sterling job, friendly and efficient, all round great guy!
Pauline
James and the team at Aussie Balmain were excellent from start to finish. From a random walk into the office one afternoon to a full refinance of all of my home loans done in a single easy transaction. James followed up consistently, answered my questions and made the process easy. I am now happy with my Home loans and very happy to recommend the Aussie Balmain team.
Dean
James was incredibly helpful and efficient and found a perfect home loan for us. Absolutely stress-free. Highly recommended!
Katie