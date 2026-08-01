James Muhllechner

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James Muhllechner, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm James Muhllechner, an accredited Aussie Mortgage Broker with over 15 years of experience helping clients turn their property dreams into reality. Since 2010, I’ve dedicated myself to guiding clients through every step of their property journey — whether that’s purchasing their first home, building wealth through property investments, or securing a more competitive home loan.

I pride myself on staying informed about the latest industry updates and market trends, ensuring you receive current, tailored mortgage advice. My commitment is to provide you with responsive, reliable service that puts your needs first.

I’m happy to meet with you at your home, my office, or conveniently online — whatever works best for you. I look forward to helping you achieve your property goals with confidence and clarity.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61413512491

Email: james.muhllechner@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61413512491

Email: james.muhllechner@aussie.com.au

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