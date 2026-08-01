James Safajou

About me
I specialise in
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Prahran 3181
- South Yarra 3141
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
James has been my broker for 5 years now. Helping me find a mortgage for my first home and now investment. His ability to get the best rate from the banks along with his knowledge of products has saved me both time and money. Everything was done exceptionally quick but also faultlessly. Highly recommend James and Alyssa
Matthew D.
I am more than happy express our gratitude for the outstanding assistance James provided us with our home loan. His expertise, dedication, and unwavering support made the entire process smooth and stress-free. Additionally, we'd like to extend our thanks to James' assistant, Alyssa, for her valuable contributions, clear communication and assistance throughout this journey. Both of you have truly gone above and beyond, and we can't thank you enough for your exceptional service. We wholeheartedly recommend James at Aussie Home Loans to anyone seeking financial guidance.
Kristen P.