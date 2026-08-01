James Safajou

Mortgage Broker - Aussie South Yarra

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James Safajou, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is James Safajou, a mortgage broker with Aussie Home Loans - Northern Rivers and I am also a Justice of the Peace servicing Byron Bay, Bangalow, Mullumbimby and Ocean Shores and surrounding areas. I don't just work locally; I live in Byron Bay, so I'm always just around the corner for assistance. It's easy for me to meet you, at the Aussie Home Loans - Northern Rivers store or at a place and time that is convenient to you. I have a Diploma in Mortgage Broking and I am fully qualified Associate Credit Advisor with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) which means the quality of service you receive from me is professional, timely and completely confidential.  I enjoy working through payslips and tax returns with my clients to ensure we're maximising their borrowing power when they need it. Did I mention that my mortgage broking appointment service to you is  FREE! So give me a call to arrange an appointment. As an Aussie Mortgage Broker, I bring all of my mobile lending tools with me including Aussie's Toolbox.   Toolbox is Aussie's unique mortgage broking loan comparison software that is constantly updated with the latest rates and loan offers from a range of lenders including the BIG 4 banks.  This ensures you don't miss out on any new rates or special deals from the lenders we represent. After filling in an application, as an Aussie Mortgage Broker, I can arrange a letter of Pre-approval from the lender you have selected in a timely manner. This conditional approval, many customers find, can give you an edge when negotiating your best deal with real estate agents. Once you find a home in I will follow up the valuation and loan with the lender for you and advise you as soon as your application has attained unconditional-approval and finally settled. It's important that your home loan application experience is as painless and stress-free as possible, while ensuring that you achieve the best home loan for your needs. The Aussie Home Loans business is built on repeat and referral business in Byron Bay, Bangalow, Mullumbimby and Ocean Shores and I'm proud to acknowledge that customer satisfaction is our highest priority. Aussie Home Loans - Northern Rivers also have full commercial accreditation so if you are looking at buying a commercial property in Byron Bay, Bangalow, Mullumbimby and Ocean Shores, buying an existing business, would like start-up capital and need an Aussie Mortgage Broker or you just want to grow your existing business, we can also help. Social Media Follow me on Facebook

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Prahran 3181
  • South Yarra 3141

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61423600007

Email: james.safajou@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61423600007

Email: james.safajou@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

James has been my broker for 5 years now. Helping me find a mortgage for my first home and now investment. His ability to get the best rate from the banks along with his knowledge of products has saved me both time and money. Everything was done exceptionally quick but also faultlessly. Highly recommend James and Alyssa

Matthew D.

I am more than happy express our gratitude for the outstanding assistance James provided us with our home loan. His expertise, dedication, and unwavering support made the entire process smooth and stress-free. Additionally, we'd like to extend our thanks to James' assistant, Alyssa, for her valuable contributions, clear communication and assistance throughout this journey. Both of you have truly gone above and beyond, and we can't thank you enough for your exceptional service. We wholeheartedly recommend James at Aussie Home Loans to anyone seeking financial guidance.

Kristen P.

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