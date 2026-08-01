Jamie Garcia

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Dapto

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Jamie Garcia, Aussie Team Member

About me

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Coniston 2500
  • Gwynneville 2500
  • Mangerton 2500
  • Mount Saint Thomas 2500
  • North Wollongong 2500
  • Wollongong 2500
  • Alpine 2575
  • Belanglo 2577

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61416950367

Email: jamie.garcia@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61416950367

Email: jamie.garcia@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.