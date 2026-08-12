Jarrod Carland

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Jarrod Carland, Aussie Team Member

About me

I love to see people achieve their goals and dreams, especially when it comes to the excitement of buying your first home, or working towards your financial goals through property investment or debt consolidation. My personal business goal is to take the stress out of property purchase and refinances for my customers and create a smooth process between the lender and my customers. Buying a property is a big investment so care and attention to detail should be given to your mortgage, and that's why my customers keep coming back to me. I am proud to represent Aussie in my local suburb of Montrose and across Melbourne. I love being involved in my local community and local primary school. I have a diploma of finance broking management. I am a full member of the mortgage finance association Australia (MFAA) I am a senior mortgage broker and represented Aussie for over 7 Years. I am in the top MPA 100 (Mortgage Professional Australia) So don't be disappointed with the lending process, let me guide you through the process for you. Why not give me a call? I'm here to help. 0418143930

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61418143930

Email: jarrod.carland@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61418143930

Email: jarrod.carland@aussie.com.au

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