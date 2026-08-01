Jay Patel

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Rowville

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Jay Patel, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 2 years of experience in the mortgage industry, I am dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their dream of homeownership. As a licensed mortgage broker, I have a comprehensive understanding of the ever-changing mortgage market and a deep knowledge of various loan products. My goal is to provide personalized, transparent, and stress-free mortgage solutions tailored to each client’s unique financial situation. If you are considering refinancing your mortgage, you are in capable hands. I specialize in helping clients maximize their financial potential through strategic refinancing options. Whether it is lowering monthly payments or accessing equity for important life events, I am here to guide you through the process.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Rowville 3178

    Let's talk

    Book an appointment

    Choose a time

    Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

    Next Appointment

    Monday: 9:30 AM-2:30 PM

    Tuesday: 9:30 AM-2:30 PM

    Wednesday: 9:30 AM-2:30 PM

    Thursday: 9:30 AM-2:30 PM

    Friday: 9:30 AM-2:30 PM

    Saturday: By Appointment

    Sunday: Closed

    Phone: +61449 785 219

    Email: jay.patel@aussie.com.au

    Follow:

    Phone: +61449 785 219

    Email: jay.patel@aussie.com.au

    Follow:

    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

    AMP
    ANZ
    Aussie
    Bankwest
    BOQ
    CBA
    HSBC
    ING
    Suncorp
    Westpac
    Compare more lenders

    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.